PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday said his government was investigating how Alice Guo, a former town mayor accused of ties with Chinese criminal syndicates, managed to flee the country.

He warned that “heads will roll” a day after he ordered the dismissed mayor’s Philippine passport canceled after she left the country, which was confirmed based on foreign immigration records.

“We will expose the culprits who have betrayed the people’s trust and aided in her flight,” Mr. Marcos said in a statement. “Those responsible will be suspended and will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.” Ms. Guo, wanted by the Senate for refusing to attend hearings on her alleged criminal ties, denies the accusations, insisting she is a natural-born Philippine citizen facing “malicious accusations.”

Senator Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel said the Foreign Affairs department had reported Ms. Guo’s case to the International Criminal Police Organization. “They raised it to Interpol so that the issue could be subject to whatever action Interpol deems appropriate for the situation.”

An Indonesian immigration official who declined to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the media confirmed that Ms. Guo entered the country on Aug. 18 at 1:13 pm [0513 GMT]. The official did not immediately respond when asked if Ms. Guo was still in Indonesia. — John Victor D. Ordoñez with Reuters