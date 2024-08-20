CUSTOMS agents seized P30 million worth of smuggled agricultural goods at a warehouse in Navotas City on Aug. 15.

The smuggled goods, consisting of 63 metric tons of imported onions, carrots, tomatoes, pickled radish and egg noodles, were found inside two cold storage units, the Bureau of Customs (BoC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said the raid is “just one of many steps we are taking to intensify our crackdown on smuggling activities.”

The warehouse owner or operator was given 15 days to prove that the imported goods were legitimate, the bureau said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz