THE HOUSE of Representatives on Thursday committed to pursue programs on good governance and poverty reduction to achieve the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs) by 2030, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said.

“The House leadership is fully committed to the aspirations of the 4th Asia-Pacific Evaluation Association (APEA) Conference to institutionalize evidence-based decision-making for national development and the SDGs,” Mr. Romualdez said during the 2023 APEA Conference at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

The House leader also signed the Manila Declaration, which “signifies the commitment of the signatories to institutionalize program monitoring and evaluation towards the attainment of the SDGs meant to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030, all people enjoy peace and prosperity.”

He said that the National Evaluation Policy (NEP), which seeks to assess governance improvement and bureaucratic efficiency, is a priority measure in Congress.

“The enactment of this policy will strengthen our legal and institutional framework for conducting regular evaluations of government interventions, fostering a culture of evaluation in the public sector,” he said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz