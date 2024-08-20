THE OFFICE of the Vice President’s (OVP) proposed P2-billion budget for next year has been submitted to the Senate plenary after the finance committee approved it even after a senator questioned the office’s programs already being carried out by other agencies.

“The budget of the Office of the Vice President is now deemed submitted to plenary,” Senator Mary Grace Poe-Llamanzares, who heads the finance committee, said at a hearing.

Senator Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel questioned why the OVP’s budget includes P1.909 billion for social welfare programs such as disaster operations, food aid and livelihood assistance, which the Health and Social Welfare departments already have.

“It is true that other local government units and other National Government agencies have these programs, but I took an oath as Vice President that I will do justice to every man,” Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio told senators. — John Victor D. Ordoñez