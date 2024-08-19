THE REVIVAL of a congressional probe of ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s war on drugs is not politically motivated, a lawmaker said on Monday.

“What we [are] seeing now is more of a search for accountability of the Filipino people against the Duterte family, who spread terror and violence during their reign,” Party-list Rep. France L. Castro said in a statement.

“Face the issues head on and fight fairly instead of what they previously did to victims under their regime,” she added in Filipino.

The lawmaker said Filipinos deserve nothing less than full transparency and accountability from their leaders. “We must not allow baseless claims of political harassment to derail our pursuit of truth and justice.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio