CLASSES were suspended in several areas in Batangas province and southern cities including Muntinlupa and Las Piñas on Monday due to volcanic smog from Taal Volcano.

Classes at all levels in both public and private schools were suspended in Laurel, Nasugbu, San Luis, Balete, Santo Tomas and Tanauan, all in Batangas. Muntinlupa City and Las Piñas City also suspended classes at all levels in both public and private schools late in the morning. Students who were already in school were sent home.

Local governments asked the public to wear face masks and stay inside their homes.

Taal Volcano was under Alert Level 1, which means there was a slight increase in volcanic earthquake and steam activity.

Possible hazards include steam-driven or phreatic or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and lethal expulsions of volcanic gas, according to the state volcanology institute. — Norman P. Aquino