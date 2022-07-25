COVID infections rose by 33% in past week, Health authorities say

CORONAVIRUS infections in the Philippines rose by 33% to 19,536 in the past week, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

The average daily cases hit 2,791 on July 18 to 24, it said in a bulletin on Monday. Of the new infections, 56 were severe and critical.

DoH said 666 or 9% of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition. It added that 578 or 21.7% of 2,664 intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients had been occupied as of Sunday.

“These case increases may translate to a spike in total and ICU admissions in October if compliance with minimum public health standard continues to decline and booster rates remain low,” DoH said in a separate statement. — Norman P. Aquino