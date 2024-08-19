COTABATO CITY — An Army unit seized combat rifles, anti-tank rocket and grenade launchers of fleeing members of the Dawlah Islamiya in Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao del Sur on Sunday morning.

The terrorists fled and left behind an M16 rifle, two M14 rifles, an Ultimax rifle, two M1 Garand rifles, a .50 caliber bolt-action Barrett sniper rifle, a B-40 rocket launcher, an M79 grenade launcher and large improvised explosive devices after sensing advancing government troops, Major General Antonio G. Nafarrete, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Monday. — John Felix M. Unson