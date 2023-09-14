COTABATO CITY — Nearly P7 million worth of “shabu” were seized by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao from two men who fell in a buy-bust operation in Marawi City on Tuesday.

Christian O. Frivaldo, director of PDEA-BARMM, told reporters on Thursday that the two suspects are now detained, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Mr. Frivaldo said the two suspects, who sold more than a kilogram of “shabu” to covert agents who posed as buyers in Barangay Gadungan, Marawi City, were nabbed through the help of police. Two of their cohorts eluded arrest, but the two vehicles they used in the operation were impounded.

Mayor Majul Gandamra, who is chairman of the inter-agency Marawi City Peace and Order Council, expressed support for the crackdown on the proliferation of drugs in the city. — John Felix M. Unson