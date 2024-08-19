BAGUIO CITY — Mountain Province policemen and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents discovered P10.8 million worth of marijuana shrubs in two plantations in Mt. Balitoc, Saclit village in Sadanga town at the weekend.

The plantation sites, planted with 54,000 pieces of fully grown marijuana plants, were immediately torched after enough samples were taken, Cordillera police Director Brigadier General David K. Peredo said.

He said police units were investigating the case to identify other marijuana plantations. — Artemio A. Dumlao