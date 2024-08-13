THE BUREAU of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said on Tuesday fish and shellfish caught in five areas surrounding the oil spill in Limay, Bataan province are safe for consumption.

“Fish from the areas of Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Batangas and Metro Manila (Navotas, Parañaque and Las Piñas) are safe for human consumption,” it said in a bulletin.

However, the agency said fish and shellfish in Cavite province are still unsafe.

The agency said fish samples are regularly collected for traces of oil, grease and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH).

“BFAR will maintain fish sampling and conduct sensory evaluation to determine the presence of oil and grease in potentially affected areas. Samples will also be continuously tested for presence of PAH,” it added.

The oil tanker MT Terra Nova was carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil when it sank off the coast of Limay, Bataan on July 25. — Adrian H. Halili