ABOITIZ CONSTRUCTION, Inc. said on Thursday that it is set to do basic development and foundation work for Monde Nissin Corp.’s expanded bakery plant in Davao City.

“We are very excited to undertake this project as we are strengthening our capabilities on land development-related projects,” said Aboitiz Construction Chief Operation Officer Ramez Sidhom in a statement.

“This partnership is fully aligned with our commitment to contribute towards economic growth and help other businesses succeed,” he added.

The company said it had entered into a deal with Monde Nissin to do land development work, which includes the site grading of more than 18,000 square meters (sq.m.) of land, excavation, backfilling, hauling, and disposal.

The company will also do earthworks for the construction of an office building on the site.

Both development works are set to be completed within the year.

Aboitiz Construction said the projects for Monde Nissin’s facilities contribute to food security, provide job opportunities in the Davao Region, and support economic development.

It said the project is in coordination with Meinhardt Philippines, Inc., an engineering consulting firm, and the official designer of the said project.

“Close to 60 local skilled workers will be hired by Aboitiz Construction for the project,” Aboitiz Construction said.

Meanwhile, the company said it has ongoing land expansion works for the second phase of LIMA Estate’s industrial land in Lipa-Malvar, Batangas.

It is also conducting site development with warehouse construction works for El Colono del Oeste, Inc.’s 18,337-sq.m. land inside the LIMA Technology Center, also in Batangas.

Aboitiz Construction is the construction arm of the Aboitiz group of companies. It claims to have more than 40 years of nationwide track record in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance. — Adrian H. Halili