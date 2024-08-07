PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday said his government would spend about P1 billion next year for the third tranche of the National Irrigation Administration’s fleeting program.

He made the announcement at the inauguration of a P7.57-billion flood control project in Pampanga province.

The project in Masantol, Pampanga seeks to increase and improve the capacity of the Third River, Eastern Branch River, Caduang Tete River and Sapang Maragul River which are all connected to the Pampanga River.

The project is funded by the Export-Import Bank of Korea-Economic Development Cooperation Fund. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza