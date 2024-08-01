A CONGRESSMAN has filed a resolution seeking to investigate the contract between the Commission on Elections and a South Korean technology provider Miru Systems Co, Ltd. to supply election equipment for the 2025 midterm elections.

Party-list Rep. Rodante D. Marcoleta, who sought the probe, accused the parties of collusion.

“I welcome any probe on the matter,” Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia told BusinessWorld in a Viber message. Miru Systems Co., Ltd. did not immediately reply to an e-mail seeking comment.

The congressman alleged that 49 offshore bank accounts registered in China, the US, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Cayman Islands owned by a top election official received P120 million from Miru officials.

“I issued a sworn affidavit of denial and sworn waivers of all the accounts and properties mentioned,” Mr. Garcia said. “I even authorized the National Bureau of Investigation and Anti-Money Laundering Council to investigate the truthfulness of the allegations.”

He said he only has two visas and has never been to the countries named by Mr. Marcoleta “and I have no intention to go there.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio