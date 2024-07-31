THE DEPARTMENT of Education (DepEd) aims to end a learning crisis in the Philippines through a partnership with several advocacy groups.

DepEd is working with World Vision Development Foundation, Angat Buhay Foundation, Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) and Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) to reach a goal of using over a million literacy advocates by 2040 to ensure at least 10 million Filipino students achieve appropriate reading levels.

“It is critical that we prioritize literacy, as it is the gateway for learning and success,” PBEd Chairman Ramon R. Del Rosario said in a statement on Wednesday. “If we do not address this fundamental issue, we risk having future generations of Filipinos facing illiteracy and incompetence, which would have far-reaching and detrimental effects on our nation’s progress.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana