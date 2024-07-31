EX-SENATOR Antonio F. Trillanes IV on Wednesday filed a drug smuggling and graft complaint before the Department of Justice (DoJ) against ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s son and son-in-law, a former Customs chief and several people allegedly involved in a P6.4-billion crystal meth shipment in 2017.

Among those sued were Davao Rep. Paolo Z. Duterte and Manases R. Carpio who is the husband of Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio.

“I am executing this complaint-affidavit to attest to the truth of the foregoing, in fulfilment of my duties as a former public official and now a private citizen deeply concerned and troubled because of the government’s failure to prosecute the real culprit and real big fishes who have allowed illegal drugs to proliferate in our country,” according to his 47-page affidavit.

“I have always maintained my innocence, and I am confident that the judicial process will clear my name,” Rep. Duterte said in a statement. “It is important to rely on our legal institutions rather than resorting to trial by publicity or baseless allegations.”

BusinessWorld contacted one of Ms. Duterte-Carpio’s staff members who said the request for comment had been relayed to her. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana