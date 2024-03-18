A BILL seeking to provide a comprehensive children’s rights law and legal framework for their protection and welfare was filed before Congress on Monday.

Filed in both chambers as Senate Bill 2612 and House Bill 10159, the proposed Magna Carta of Children also seeks to establish a Philippine Commission on Children (PCCh), which shall replace the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC).

“The passage of comprehensive legislation that would enshrine the guarantees provided for in the United Nations Convention of the Rights of a Child (UNCRC) has been long overdue,” said the bill’s co-author, Party-list Representative Jude A. Acidre.

One of the main functions of the PCCh is to “formulate integrated national plans, policies, programs, and projects including services relative to the development of general welfare and protection of the best interests of the child.”

Government institutions at all levels would also be compelled to recognize and institutionalize their Federation of Local Children’s Associations (FLCAs) as a primary instrument in ensuring children, aged 10-17, participate in projects and decision-making.

The bill also aims to assign the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) as the Ombudsman of the Children, responsible for strengthening the Child Rights Education Program and investigating violations of private institutions and individuals.

The Ombudsman for Children likewise will be responsible for overseeing the Philippines’ commitment under the UNCRC.

“If there are laws for Filipino children, it’s not hard for lawmakers and institutions to unite and set aside differences,” Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros said, as she signed and filed the counterpart bill for the Senate.

Mr. Acidre, fellow Tingog Rep. Yedda Marie K. Romualdez, Barangay Health Wellness Party Rep. Angelica Natasha Co, signed the bill at the Sofitel Manila hotel on Monday. Other co-authors were Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander A. Marcos and Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.

“The bill ensures children have a voice that is heard and respected in all matters affecting their lives,” Ms. Romualdez said. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana