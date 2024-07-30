THE OVERSEAS Welfare Workers Administration (OWWA) said it seeks to set up hubs for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in other international airports across the Philippines.

Construction of some of these hubs has started, OWWA Administrator Arnaldo A. Ignacio told reporters on Tuesday.

There are two OFW hubs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals 1 and 3 that serve about a thousand OFWs daily, he said.

In a separate statement, OWWA said it plans to set up lounge hubs at Philippine embassies overseas to serve migrant Filipino workers. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana