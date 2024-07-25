MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) on Thursday said about 210,000 customers still had no electricity after it cut power to some flooded areas for safety.

Affected clients were mainly in Metro Manila and parts of Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Quezon provinces, according to the power distributor.

The number had gone down from more than 660,000 customers on Wednesday who experienced brownouts.

“The outages are predominantly due to heavy flooding across our service areas,” Meralco Vice President and head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga told a news briefing. “Fallen trees and foreign objects obstructing power lines also caused power disruptions in several areas.”

In a report, the Energy department said no generation plant had been affected by the floods caused by Super Typhoon Carina. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera