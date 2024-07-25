A CONGRESSMAN on Thursday questioned Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio’s silence on President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) before Congress on Monday.

In a statement, Majority Leader and Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose M. Dalipe said her decision not to support the presidential pronouncements including the ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) and the sea dispute with China undermined efforts to present a united front.

“While everyone was cheering the President for his decisive actions on the West Philippine Sea and POGO, Vice-President Duterte’s lack of response is indeed troubling,” he said.

“Her silence not only undermines the collective efforts of our government but also casts doubt on her commitment to the nation’s best interests,” he added.

The office of Ms. Duterte-Carpio, who was out of the country with her family, did not immediately reply to an e-mail seeking comment.

In a separate statement, Albay Rep. Edcel C. Lagman, Sr. berated Ms. Duterte-Carpio for leaving the country amid Super Typhoon Carina’s onslaught, citing her “lack of empathy.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio