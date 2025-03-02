THE Philippines’ Department of National Defense (DND) should enhance the security of key government facilities, such as military bases and embassies after the spate of arrests of alleged spies, a congressman said on Sunday.

In a statement, Zambales Rep. Jefferson F. Khonghun urged Defense Secretary Gilberto Eduardo C. Teodoro to secure the government from spies by strengthening physical security and improving cyber-defense capabilities.

“We need to modernize our counterintelligence. This isn’t just about physical surveillance — we need more effective cyber-defense, better intelligence-sharing, and higher levels of security in our military and government offices,” he said in Filipino.

Reuters reported Philippine authorities have detained five Chinese nationals accused of spying on military bases in the country.

The five men had flown drones to spy on the Philippines’ navy, said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), adding that it had found photos and maps of sensitive sites and vessels on their phones. A senior NBI official told Reuters that the men had been charged with espionage, which carries a prison term of up to twenty years.

The government should put in review and strengthen its “internal security protocols” to crack down on foreign spies, said Mr. Khonghun, noting the need to expand counterintelligence efforts.

“We need to strengthen our counterintelligence, ensure that we have adequate technology to prevent espionage, and expand the coordination of our agencies,” he said.

Beijing has vastly escalated its alleged state-sponsored cyber attacks since last year, according to a report by US-based cybersecurity company CrowdStrike.

“The underlying motivation is likely China’s desire for regional influence in the nation’s near abroad,” it said in its 2025 report.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a Viber message seeking comment.

The Commission on Elections and Department of Information and Communications Technology should also ramp up its efforts to prevent foreign interference ahead of this year’s midterm elections, he added.

“It is more dangerous if espionage leads to election influence,” he said.

Mr. Khonghun urged Filipino voters to be on the lookout for candidates who might be more interested in advancing the interests of other nations instead of the Philippines. “If there are politicians who serve foreign interests… they should be exposed and held accountable.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio