A PHILIPPINE senator on Wednesday urged the government to set up evacuation centers in all cities instead of using public schools during typhoons and other calamities.

“Because we often experience calamities like typhoons and floods, it is crucial to ensure our country’s readiness to respond, including providing temporary shelter to those affected,” Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian said in a statement in Filipino.

He earlier filed Senate Bill No. 2451, which seeks to set up evacuation centers that can withstand super typhoons Magnitude 8 earthquakes. The measure has yet to be tackled in plenary.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council will be tasked to come up with design standards for these evacuation centers.

“Part of enhancing our ability to respond to calamities is having evacuation centers, and it is timely to begin constructing them in every city and municipality.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez