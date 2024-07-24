THE BUDGET department and Commission on Audit (CoA) have extended the hiring and services of contract officers and job order workers to the end of next year.

The extension to Dec. 31, 2025 from Dec. 31, 2024 was made through a joint circular signed by Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman and CoA Chairman Gamaliel A. Cordoba.

Agencies may engage the services of these workers through individual contracts and renew the contracts of their existing workers until Dec. 31, 2025, according to the latest circular.

The extension is expected to allow them to reassess their staffing requirements and give them enough time to comply with the rules on contract workers. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz