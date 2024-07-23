THE PHILIPPINES should ease restrictions in the entry of foreign tourists if it wants to hit its goal of 7.7 million international arrivals this year, the Department of Tourism said on Tuesday.

It would be difficult to hit the target otherwise, Tourism Secretary Maria Esperanza Christina G. Frasco told reporters on the sidelines of an event discussing President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address.

“We are working as hard as we can to be able to reach that target, but to be realistic, unless and until we can fully open up the Philippines in terms of seamless entry, then it is a huge challenge to meet that number,” she added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile