CONGRESS should look at empowering electricity consumers by mandating the publication of information related to the rate-setting process and giving them a say in the franchise renewal of power companies, energy advocates said last week.

“In ensuring just and sustainable access to affordable energy in the Philippines, [Congress should] strengthen consumer protection by ensuring that critical information on the energy sector is reflected in public records,” Francine DG. Pradez, youth convenor of energy advocacy group Ilaw, said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

Consumer assessment of distribution utilities as a basis for franchise renewal should also be institutionalized, she added.

Congress is seeking to amend the 2001 Electricity Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA), citing its alleged failure to lower electricity prices.

Lawmakers should review the structure of the power market as part of efforts to make electricity cheaper, Ms. Pradez said. “Reevaluate the market structures introduced by EPIRA and explore mechanisms to enhance market efficiency and address price volatility.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio