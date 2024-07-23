THE HOUSE of Representatives will fast-track debates on a bill that seeks to ban Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) to put teeth in the order of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to shutter them all by yearend, Speaker and Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said he had ordered House leaders to consolidate all bills seeking to ban POGOs so the chamber could immediately pass it.

“I am requesting all the committee chairs concerned to give this a priority,” he said. “The House committee on public order and security [should] submit their comprehensive report and recommendations to the committee on games and amusement as soon as possible.”

The House committee on games and amusement should come up with a committee report so plenary debates could start, he added. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio