THE PHILIPPINES and the United States have agreed to boost cooperation in building more fifth-generation (5G) and undersea cable networks to boost Manila’s technology ecosystem and defenses against cyberthreats, according to the US Embassy.

Manila and Washington on July 15 and 16 held their first Cyber-Digital Policy Dialogue where diplomats and information technology officials from both countries shared best practices in protecting critical digital infrastructure, the embassy in Manila said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that both sides had committed to work on cloud computing and satellite-based solutions to improve digital connectivity in the Philippines.

“Our collaboration sets a powerful precedent, inspiring nations to join forces in confronting cybersecurity challenges head-on, ensuring a safer and more resilient global cyberspace for generations to come,” Philippine Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John E. Uy said during the dialogue, based on the statement.

A US business delegation that visited Manila in March committed to invest over a billion dollars in the Philippines.

Private equity firm KKR & Co. has also pledged to continue investing about $400 million to develop about 2,000 telecommunications towers in the Philippines.

“The United States believes that a secure and trustworthy ICT ecosystem is vital to supporting the growth of the digital economy and providing improved digital services for our citizens,” US Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel C. Fick said during the talks.

“The first Cyber-Digital Policy Dialogue was an opportunity to discuss our important bilateral efforts to strengthen cybersecurity and our digital economy and to protect government information systems that are a critical backbone of our alliance,” he added.

A 2023 Palo Alto Networks report showed the Philippines was hit by the highest number of cyberattacks in Southeast Asia.

It said 29% of Filipino organizations reported higher threats, with 51% feeling that they were at high risk from cyberthreats. — John Victor D. Ordoñez