THE PHILIPPINES’ hosting of the United Nations Loss and Damage Fund (LDF) would pave the way for well-funded climate mitigation programs given its experience with typhoons and other natural disasters, a Philippine congressman said on Thursday.

“Hosting the Loss and Damage Fund will help the Philippines gain fair access to financial resources for funding climate change adaptation and mitigation measures,” Albay Rep. Jose Maria Clemente “Joey” S. Salceda said in a statement.

“Loss and damage are adverse impacts of climate change despite adaptation and mitigation measures,” he said. “They are, in other words, the unavoidable losses due to the fault primarily of industrialized countries.”

The Philippines was selected to host the Loss and Damage Fund board at a meeting in Incheon, South Korea on Tuesday, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said in an X post on Tuesday. — John Victor D. Ordoñez