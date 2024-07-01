THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) port of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport said it had intercepted an outbound shipment of P1.41 million worth of crystal meth concealed and misdeclared as kitchen wall stickers on June 27.

“Due to suspicious images detected by Customs X-ray officers, a physical examination was conducted by Customs examiners which revealed 217.9 grams of suspected ‘shabu,’” it said in a statement on Monday.

The shipper and consignee are being investigated for drug trafficking, it added. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz