THE BUREAU of Immigration (BI) will enforce an immigration lookout bulletin order issued by the Department of Justice (DoJ) against Bamban Mayor Alice L. Guo and her associates.

Immigration Commissioner Norman G. Tansingco said they received the three-page order on June 21 from Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla.

A precautionary hold departure order will also be filed against Ms. Guo and 17 others. The mayor has been linked to illegal offshore gaming operators in her town, an allegation that she has denied. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana