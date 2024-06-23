COTABATO CITY — Philippine Navy officers and policemen in Tawi-Tawi rescued 15 people while aboard three boats bound for Sandakan, Malaysia, where illegal recruiters promised them high-paying jobs.

In separate reports on Sunday, the Naval Forces Western Mindanao and Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region said the human trafficking victims were rescued in separate operations on June 20 and 21 from three vessels while these were on stopover at the seaport in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

The Navy unit in Bongao launched the rescue operation with the help of local police. — John Felix M. Unson