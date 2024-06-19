THE PHILIPPINE National Police has ordered its units to reduce office work to boost patrol operations across the country.

In a statement, national police chief Rommel Francisco Marbil said 85% of all police personnel should be engaged in field duties, reducing the number of officers assigned to office work.

Police forces should boost searches and inspections in key areas, he said. They should also boost their presence at checkpoints to prevent the movement of illegal items, he added. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza