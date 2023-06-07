PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said on Wednesday that the streamlining of government processes, including permit issuance and tax administration, will make the investment environment more attractive for private-sector partners.

In a speech before a gathering of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII), Mr. Marcos added that public-private partnerships will remain an important element of his governance toolkit.

“As part of this administration’s agenda, partnership with the private sector has been actively pursued and nurtured in recognition of this essential role that you play in our development,” Mr. Marcos said.

“We are now exerting efforts to provide and improve our tax administration and fiscal incentives system amongst other strategic interventions,” he said. “We are also streamlining existing regulatory mechanisms through expedited and integrated processes and digitalization of key government services.”

Mr. Marcos said his administration has acted to address issues raised by the FFCCCII last year.

“We will continue to listen and exert efforts to improve the business climate and foster ease and efficiency of doing business. We have taken note of the issues that you have raised during our meeting last year and have already initiated many steps and adjustments to address those challenges,” he said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza