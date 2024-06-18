THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) has seized smuggled cigarettes worth P614,640 in Sapad, Lanao del Norte.

In a statement on Tuesday, the agency said it issued a warrant of seizure and detention for 768 reams of cigarettes in an operation on June 4.

“Upon thorough examination by Customs examiners, the seized cigarettes were determined to have been manufactured outside the Philippines and without the mandatory Bureau of Internal Revenue stamp as required by law,” it said.

The Revo vehicle used in the smuggling operation was also seized. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson