THE UNIVERSITY of the Philippines (UP) will continue conducting marine research in the South China Sea despite threats from China’s coast guard and militia chips, UP President Angelo A. Jimenez told reporters on Tuesday.

Chinese aggression won’t dissuade the state university’s research on marine resources in the disputed waterway, he said.

“We don’t want to surrender our research just because there is a conflict,” Mr. Jimenez said. “We will face the situation.”

China claims more than 80% of the South China including areas withing the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. A United Nations-backed tribunal in the Hague voided its claim in 2016 for being illegal. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio