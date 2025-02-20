AN ORGANIZATION of Philippine Catholic schools on Thursday said it will mark the 39th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution by suspending classes and holding commemorations of the historic event.

The Palace declared February 25 a special working holiday for this year, diverging from past administrations’ practice of observing it as a special non-working holiday to commemorate the popular street uprising that toppled late former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, father and namesake of the current Philippine president.

“The 1986 EDSA People Power revolution shall always be a constitutive dimension of learning of our students. Philippine and Catholic education shall never be without it,” the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) said in a statement.

“CEAP shall push back all attempts to deny, distort, downgrade, and devalue it in our schools, in our communities, and in our life as a nation,” it added.

They would likely hold alternative class setups to perform community outreach events and eucharistic celebrations of the holiday.

CEAP also urged Filipinos to revive the “spirit” of the People Power Revolution for the upcoming midterm elections in May.

“We urgently need to re-ignite this spirit today, especially in the upcoming May elections, and in our daily exercise of our rights, freedoms, and responsibilities,” it said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio