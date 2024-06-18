THE DEPARTMENT of Budget and Management (DBM) on Tuesday said it had released P1 billion to improve the country’s water and sanitation facilities.

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman on June 7 signed the release of P1 billion for the construction, expansion and upgrade of water, sanitation and hygiene projects, it said in a statement.

The project seeks to fast-track access to safe water and sanitation services in 75 Philippine towns.

“By supporting the implementation of priority projects of local government units, we invest in the growth and well-being of our local communities,” Ms. Pangandaman said. “It’s our commitment to progress and prosperity.” — Beatrice Marie D. Cruz