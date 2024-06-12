THE DEPARTMENT of Justice (DoJ) and the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) marked the nation’s 126th celebration of Independence Day by releasing 126 convicts from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

This brings the number of prisoners released in President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s administration to 14,324 through a government program aimed at reintegrating convicts into society.

With the help of the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) and the Ateneo Legal Services Center, the DoJ has also been providing free legal services to prisoners at the national penitentiary and various prisons and penal farms in the country.

This free legal representation and advice or consultation program has already visited the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm (PPF), Iwahig PPF, Sablayan PPF, Davao PPF, Leyte Regional Prison Farm, and the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City. — Chloe Mari A Hufana