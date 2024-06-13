THE NATIONAL Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) aimed to strengthen different areas of cooperation both in land and maritime areas.

The agreement exemplifies the agencies’ commitment to stepping up law and order in maritime areas.

Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan said the PCG’s collaboration with the NBI is a conscious effort to enhance his personnel’s identification, investigation, and prosecution of crimes and offenses related to the maritime industry.

“This partnership will capacitate our personnel on how to conduct investigations and learn about doctrines on the way NBI does their operations. We will be doing joint operations with them. More significantly this will afford both agencies the opportunity to conduct more operations in our maritime and archipelagic country,” Mr. Gavan said.

In a statement, the NBI said the partnership also aims to improve the effectiveness of both agencies in ending crimes committed within Philippine jurisdiction in land and seas.

The MoA is to extend partnerships with local sectors, organizations, and other government agencies to improve maritime safety.

It also ensures the effective and efficient implementation the Philippine Coast Guard Law of 2009 (RA 9993), Reorganizing Philippine Government Departments (Executive Order 94), and the National Bureau of Investigation Reorganization and Modernization Act (10867).

For its part, the PCG aims to help the NBI by allowing its agents to use PCG vessels for investigations.

The PCG aims to establish itself as law-abiding gatekeeper, exemplifying the Philippines’ commitment to maritime order, added Mr. Gavan after the signing. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana