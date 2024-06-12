Free rides are available at different rail transport during “peak hours” from 7 AM to 9 AM and 5 PM to 7 PM today in honor of the 126th celebration of Independence Day.

On separate Facebook posts, Light-rail Transit-1 (LRT-1) announced last Sunday the free rides for passengers during the said holiday; meanwhile, Light-rail Transit-2 (LRT-2) and Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) posted yesterday.

“Ang Libreng Sakay ay simpleng paraan ng DOTr at MRT-3 upang gunitain ang Araw ng Kalayaan, na isang napakahalagang okasyon sa ating pagkabansa [The free ride is DOTr and MRT-3’s way of commemorating one of the most important occasion of our country, Independence Day],” the Department of Transportation (DOTr) Assistant Secretary for Railways and MRT-3 Officer-in-Charge Jorjette B. Aquino said

Ms. Aquino added that the rail transit will continue to strive to provide orderly, safe, and reliable transportation for the commuters. – Almira Louise S. Martinez