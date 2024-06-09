COTABATO CITY — One of the most wanted commanders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) was arrested by police in Marawi City last weekend.

Brig. Gen. Prexy D. Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said MILF Commander Wahab Gara, whose real name is Jovy L. Sanguila, was captured by police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) operatives last Saturday in Barangay Tuca.

With a P1.3-million price on his head, Mr. Sanguila has been wanted for leading the Aug. 18, 2008 attacks in Kolambugan and Kauswagan towns, Lanao del Norte, which resulted in the death of 23 residents, said Mr. Tanggawohn. — John Felix M. Unson