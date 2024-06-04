By Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio

FILIPINOS working from home or under remote set-ups should have at least a P1,000 allowance to “cushion the impact of additional expenses on utilities,” according to a bill pushed by a congressman.

Filed by Cavite Rep. Aniela Bianca B. Tolentino, House Bill (HB) No. 10327 also seeks to amend the Telecommuting Act of 2019 to permit government employees to engage in remote work arrangements.

At present, the work-from-home (WFH) arrangement is only allowed in the private sector.

“Working from home tends to increase utilities consumption, particularly electricity. Some workers even purchase their own equipment for working at home” read part of the bill’s explanatory note.

“These additional expenses are out of the employee’s own pockets and for the benefit of the employer’s business,” it added.

Alternative work arrangements have become prevalent as the coronavirus pandemic has forced companies to permit their employees to work from to ensure business continuity.

In May, Meralco raised the overall rate to P11.4139 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from P10.9518 per kWh in April due to the higher generation charge.

Electricity rates are expected to go up in June due to increases in ancillary service costs and tightening power supply, according to Meralco.

Companies could claim the WFH allowances as tax deductions.

Businesses violating the proposed measure would be punished with a fine not exceeding P100,000.