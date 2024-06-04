PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has appointed the wife of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel, III as a special trade and investment envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ma. Anna Kathryna “Kat” Yu Pimentel took oath before Mr. Marcos on Tuesday and was accompanied by her husband, who had opposed some of the administration’s pet bills including the Maharlika Investment Fund and the proposed Charter change.

Ms. Pimentel has participated in various international fora hosted by the UAE, including the World Government Summit last February and the Dubai Airshow and Dubai Watch Week in 2023, among others.

She also participated in the United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP 28 last December.

The UAE was the country’s 6th largest source of remittances, 17th major trading partner, the 21st largest export market, and the 16th largest source of imports. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza