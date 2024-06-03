A PANEL of the House of Representatives scrutinized the Department of Health (DoH) and Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) over the pricy coronavirus (COVID-19) testing package that cost as high as P8,150 at the height of the pandemic.

Lawmakers questioned the pricing method, suggesting the agencies may not have adhered to a “World Health Organization formula.”

Former DoH secretary Francisco T. Duque III defended the initial high cost, citing the limited supply of test kits early in the pandemic. He noted prices were adjusted as supplies stabilized.

PhilHealth president Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr. confirmed the testing cost was reduced over time, reaching P2,450.

Iloilo Rep. Janette L. Garin criticized the initial pricing, suggesting it should have been between P2,000 to P2,500 to prevent profiteering and enable better tracking of the virus’ spread. “It was unfairly priced,” Ms. Garin told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of the hearing.

She said the government should’ve looked at making testing kits cheap to determine the extent of infected Filipinos, enabling health agencies to respond proportionately to COVID-19’s infectiousness.

“Testing is actually the manner by which… we will have eyes to see our enemy,” said Ms. Garin in mixed English and Filipino. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio