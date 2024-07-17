A CONGRESSMAN on Wednesday urged local government units (LGUs) to work with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) in the crackdown against the remaining illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).

There were 402 illegal POGOs still operating throughout the country, most of them based in Metro Manila, PAOCC Undersecretary Gilbert D. Cruz told congressmen at a hearing.

“We have them in Luzon, in Mindanao, in the Visayas, and majority of those are in Metro Manila,” he said in mixed English and Filipino.

“We are inviting mayors and the heads of the Business Permit and Licensing Offices to help close down these 402 POGOs,” Santa Rosa City Rep. Dan S. Fernandez said in Filipino, adding that it would be difficult for the National Government and police to do this alone.

The House of Representatives launched its probe of illegal POGOs after reports of their links to criminal syndicates. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio