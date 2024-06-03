PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday led the Philippine Navy’s command conference and stressed the need for “continuous improvement of defense capabilities to address evolving security challenges.”

The Navy said their second quarter conference focused on the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC), which was adopted by the Department of National Defense (DND) this year amid China’s increasing aggression within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.

Modernization and capability enhancement are “vital components” of the CADC, the Navy said, citing its chief Toribio Adaci, Jr.

The archipelagic program also seeks to enhance the country’s maritime cooperation with other nations, the Navy said.

“The Philippine Navy will continue to fight until our nation realizes genuine freedom and security in our waters,” he said at the meeting.

In March, Defense Secretary Gilbert C. Teodoro, Jr. said the program, in plain language, means “we are developing our capability to protect and secure our entire territory and exclusive economic zone.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza