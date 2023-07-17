THE PHILIPPINE Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) on Monday said it would still use its new logo despite public backlash, noting that the decision is a management prerogative.

“I am not affected at all,” Pagcor Chief Executive Officer and chairman Alejandro H. Tengco told reporters in Clark, Pampanga province. “We made a good decision, and we will stand by it.”

Mr. Tengo defended the P3-million budget for the agency’s logo, saying the designer also had other deliverables.

“There are so many other deliverables granted from the designer like manuals,” Mr. Tengco said. “It is wrong to think the P3 million was just for the logo. Studies are being done, and there are many things that the designer needs to attend to.”

Pagcor made headlines last week launching its new logo, which social media users said could have been plagiarized.

Senator Grace Poe-Llamanzares earlier asked Pagcor whether it had undergone proper bidding for the logo, saying P3 million was too expensive.

“The controversy besetting the Pagcor logo project is indicative of the state of its leadership, which merely sought a new logo redesign, but without much thought about Pagcor’s past, vision, mission and values,” former lawmaker Terry L. Ridon said in a Facebook Messenger chat. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza