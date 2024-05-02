TRAFFIC rerouting and other adjustments by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to aid some 47,000 vehicles affected by the closure of the southbound lanes of the EDSA-Kamuning flyover will be in place today.

To better manage the situation, MMDA Acting Chairman Romando S. Artes said motorcycles will be guided to alternate routes such as Scout Borromeo Street, Panay Avenue, Mother Igancia Avenue, and Scout Albano Street.

More traffic enforcers are being deployed in the area and personnel of the MMDA and the Quezon City government will continue clearing operations along Mabuhay Lanes for the use of four-wheeled vehicles, added Mr. Artes.

As the flyover undergoes retrofitting work until November, only the EDSA Carousel for exclusive use of commuter buses will be open.

The Traffic Engineering Center said 24,000 four-wheeled vehicles and 23,000 motorcycles will be affected by the closure. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana