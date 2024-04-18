THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) said it intercepted a parcel of methamphetamine or “shabu” worth an estimated P218 million.

In a statement on Thursday, the agency said that it seized a parcel containing about 32 kilograms of “shabu” in a warehouse in Pasay City.

“The shipment was declared as ‘machinery muffler’ from Zimbabwe and underwent rigorous profiling…which led to the discovery of shabu concealed inside the mufflers,” it added.

The agency said that the consignee was arrested, and charges will be filed accordingly. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson