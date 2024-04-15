THE UNITED States Agency for International Development (USAID) turned over eight solar-powered mobile systems (MES) and an energy sector emergency operations center (ESEOC) to the Department of Energy (DoE) on Monday.

“Together, the Energy Sector Emergency Operations Center and the Mobile Energy System represent a holistic approach to building a more resilient energy future,” Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla said in his speech at the inauguration of the facilities. “They are a testament to our collective determination to confront the challenges our time head-on.”

The two projects, which have a funding of $1 million, are designed to address the need for “resilient energy infrastructure and response capabilities” in times of crisis.

He said that the 50-kilowatt-hour MES units will be distributed across the various government agencies and local government units. Two of which are stationed in the DoE.

Meanwhile, the ESEOC will serve as a centralized energy command hub to monitor, assess, and coordinate responses to various energy-related emergencies, including natural disasters, grid failures, and cyber security threats.

The facility will enable “proactive decision-making and rapid deployment of resources to mitigate disruptions and safeguard critical infrastructure,” the DoE said.

These are part of the USAID’s $34-million “Energy Secure Philippines” activity with the Philippine government through the DoE.

“Our sincere appreciation to USAID for this enduring partnership that resulted in this significant breakthrough, including your work on institutionalizing energy regulatory reforms for greater private investments and promoting consumer interests,” Mr. Lotilla said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera